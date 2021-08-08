Hibs 3-0 Ross County: Three goals in 11 minutes help Hibs see off Staggies
Hibs eased to victory against a Ross County side that struggled to threaten in the Easter Road side’s first home league game of the season.
Hibs scored three times in 11 first-half minutes as Martin Boyle, Kyle Magennis, and Christian Doidge replicated their goalscoring feats from last weekend’s win at Motherwell.
It could have been more as the hosts continued to push for more goals, with Doidge unlucky to add to his tally and Jamie Murphy and Darren McGregor both going close.
Relive the action below:
Hibs v Ross County
Last updated: Sunday, 08 August, 2021, 15:27
- Ross County won last meeting at Easter Road
- Hibs came from behind to win last league encounter at Victoria Park
- Hibs looking to build on opening-day win at Motherwell
Good afternoon!
A quick turnaround from Thursday night and we’re back at Easter Road for Hibs’ first home game of the new season. Goals from Kyle Magennis, Christian Doidge, and Martin Boyle gave Hibs a 3-2 win at Fir Park last weekend as they started the 21/22 campaign with victory against Motherwell. We’ll have the latest from Easter Road in our live blog...
Team news is in
Two changes to the Hibs side - Doig and Doidge in for Stevenson, who drops to the bench, and Nisbet who is sidelined with a dead leg.
Macey; McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon, Doig; Magennis, Newell, Doyle-Hayes; Murphy, Doidge, Boyle.
Subs: Dabrowski, McGregor, Stevenson, Campbell, Mackay, Gogic, Allan.
Just over five minutes until kick-off at Easter Road.
Kick off!
Paton gets us under way
Boyle with a great chance inside the opening 60 seconds but his shot flashes across the face of goal and wide of Laidlaw’s far post. Good start by the hosts.
Hanlon receiving treatment and the captain is now wearing a head bandage again, as he was on Thursday night.
Hanlon gives the ball away and Randall flights in a cross for White but his header is just over the bar. Bit of a wake-up call for Hibs there...
Hibs threaten again as Boyle heads the ball across goal but Doidge can’t quite get a shot away; Doyle-Hayes tries to put it back in the six-yard box but it’s an easy take for Laidlaw.
Magennis flights in a free kick looking for Doidge, Laidlaw punches clear but Iacovitti takes a sore one and play is paused. The defender looks fine to continue, however.
Boyle does Iacovitti on the right flank, puts a low cross in across the face of goal but no one can turn it home