Hibs 4-0 Elgin City: All too easy as Hibs cruise into Scottish Cup fifth round

Daryl Horgan struck twice and Flo Kamberi and Stevie Mallan got a goal apiece as Hibs shrugged aside League Two Elgin City in a totally one-sided Scottish Cup tie at Easter Road.

Neil Lennon's players were three to the good by half-time through Kamberi - who also saw a penalty saved - Horgan and Mallan, who converted from the spot with Horgan adding his second of the game nine minutes into the second half.

Gauld took little time to make an impact, the on-loan Sporting Lisbon midfielder spotting the run of Kamberi and delivering an inch-perfect pass into the path of the Swiss striker who took it round goalkeeper Thomas McHale before sliding the ball into the net from a tight angle.

It was a goal which had been coming with Hibs:having enjoyed the vast majority of possession in those opening 20 minutes, McHale pushing over a Horgan effort and then clutching a Darren McGregor header under his bar.

Hibs quickly doubled their advantage, Horgan getting his head to Vykintas Slivka's cross before being clattered to the ground by McHale as the ball drifted into his net.

A Rubin Omar trip on Steven Whittaker brought Hibs a penalty but Kamberi, who had seen his last spot kick against Livingston saved, was again denied by the goalkeeper, McHale throwing himself to his right to push his effort from 12 yards aside.

Hibs were awarded a second spot-kick on the stroke of half-time when Brian Cameron tripped Kamberi inches inside the 18-yard box. Mallan took over from his team-mate, sending McHale the wrong way as he drilled the ball low into the corner of the net.

Elgin should have pulled one back immediately after the interval as Shane Sutherland easily got past Marvin Bartley before cutting the ball back for the unmarked Omar. But with the goal at his mercy he sent his shot yards wide of the target.

But Hibs made if four in the 53rd minute, Slivka setting Whittaker free down the right to fire in a low cross which found Horan all alone at the back post to claim his second of the game.

The only worry for Hibs was an injury to goalkeeper Adam Bogdan, the Hungarian internationalist hurt as he went down at the feet of Elgin substitute Chris McLeish. The on-loan Liverpool received a lengthy spell of treatment but was replaced by Ofir Marciano for the final 11 minutes.

Hibs: Bogdan (Marciano 79), Whittaker, McGregor, Hanlon, Mackie, Bartley, Horgan, Slivka, Gauld (F Murray 68),. Mallan, Kamberri (Shaw 68).

Substitutes not used: Gray, Nelom, Porteous, Block.

Elgin City: McHale, Cooper, Lowdon, McHardy, McGovern, Omar, Cameron, Sutherland, Bronsky, Wilson (McLeish 60), Morrison (Hester 68).

Substitutes not used: Dunn, Hay, McGowan, Sople, Loveland.

Referee: Nick Walsh