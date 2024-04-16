Aberdeen and Hibs have been criticised

Kenny Miller reckons Hibs decision makers will be pondering how best to move forward after a disappointing finish in the Premiership’s bottom six.

A 1-1 draw at Motherwell on Saturday confirmed a place outside the top half for Hibs this season in a blow to boss Nick Montgomery and his players. Lee Johnson was sacked as manager earlier in the campaign and the former Central Coast Mariners boss is facing fresh scrutiny, alongside the players in his dressing room after the result in ML1.

Former Easter Road striker Miller acknowledges the disappointment Hibs will feel, alongside Aberdeen, with the Dons still only five points above the relegation play-off spot occupied by Ross County. He insists conversations will be had about what next steps are best. Miller told Sky Sports: “Particularly for Hibs and Aberdeen, they have had poor seasons.

“Aberdeen in particular have had a bad season. Never really looked like threatening that top six over the course of the season. Hibs on the other hand have been right on the fringes going head to head with Dundee for the last spot in the top six and they have fallen short.

“Hibs and Aberdeen really underachieved. The fans, the board, everybody will be expecting far, far better going into next season and there could be some changes. There will be changes happening at Aberdeen.