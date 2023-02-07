The Germans will be a step up in quality from Molde and Nantes, who Hibs defeated in the previous knockout rounds, but Kean is confident his under-19s can prove they deserve to be in the Easter Road first team by putting in a performance in Europe.

“We have the quality and a number of kids who can be involved in the first team. We’ve had Murray Aiken, Ethan Laidlaw, Kanayo Megwa, Oscar MacIntyre, and Josh O’Connor all involved with the first team; Oscar and Josh have made an impact already and even at this young age – they’re 2004s, still eligible for under-19 football – they have tasted it and being in and around it and training with the first team has given them that appetite to want more.

“Then there are other boys who haven’t been involved as much yet – Malek Zaid is exceptional, he has immense technical quality but will take a little bit longer to develop physically – then the younger ones like Rudi Molotnikov and Jacob MacIntyre who are both 2006s and who will be involved against Dortmund, have time on their side. We have a vastly qualified group in terms of ability.”

Steve Kean wants his Hibs under-19s to prove they can mix with the best of Europe and earn a spot in the Easter Road first team

Lee Johnson has already handed first-team opportunities to a number of the under-19s as well and has vowed to keep a pathway clear for the club’s talented youngsters – music to Kean’s ears.

“I don’t think any other manager has been as public in saying that. He has taken the boys in, he enjoys seeing them involved in the group. They aren't just there to make up the numbers, they have impacted the games.”

Kean believes his boys have what it takes to make an impact in the first team, and combining the Youth League with reserve games has been the perfect blend for a group of players eager to make that step up.

“A few weeks ago we played Livingston; they brought basically their first team and it gave the first-team manager a chance to see that our under-19s can play against men,” Kean explains.

“If they can compete against some players who have played in the Bundesliga and perform like we did against Nantes and Molde, then we have every chance and it shows the manager how close they are – they can gauge themselves against the best in Europe.

"We know how much Dortmund put into their academy – they chartered a plane and brought 20 players and 24 staff with them. We’ve done well in this competition, and domestically, but where are we against one of the so-called superpowers of European football?

