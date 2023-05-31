The English Championship side almost signed the striker in the January transfer window having agreed terms with the Easter Road club for his signature, only for Nisbet to do a U-turn on the deal and decide to stay in the Capital for the remainder of the campaign.

It is expected he will depart this summer with only one year remaining on his deal and Hibs keen to cash in on their most valuable asset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millwall have not been put off by Nisbet’s initial rejection and have returned with another offer which Hibs have accepted, reported to be seven figures.

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet is wanted by several clubs in England. Picture: SNS

The goalscorer netted an impressive 12 times in 20 matches across the 2022/23 season after returning from an ACL tear in December. He also recently managed to force his way back into the international set-up.

Nisbet is currently enjoying a short break before meeting up with his international team-mates but it is understood he’s not in any rush to make a decision on an offer with other English clubs interested in his services.

The 26-year-old explained his decision to reject the London club’s previous offer just last week, saying: “It was more about me, not anything to do with Millwall or Hibs or anything. It was how I was feeling at the time. Millwall understood that. It was about me getting that feeling that I want to come back here, keep playing and get my match sharpness and fitness again. I’ve got that now and I’m delighted.”

Message from the editor