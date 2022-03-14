'We need to show we're the best club in Edinburgh': Hibs ace reacts to Scottish Cup draw against Hearts

The two Edinburgh sides were drawn against each other in the final four of the competition on Monday evening after Celtic defeated Dundee United to set up a showdown with rivals Rangers.

It’s the second time in three seasons the clubs have met at this stage after Hearts won the rearranged 2020 semi at an empty Hampden Park.

There have been two 0-0 draws so far this campaign, while the teams meet on league duty a week before their showdown at the national stadium.

Goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski was man of the match when Hibs and Hearts drew at Easter Road earlier this year. Picture: SNS

“Playing against Hearts is always the biggest game of the season,” said Dabrowski, who was man-of-the-match the last time the teams met in early February.

"Every single time we play we want to win and show that Hibs is the best team in Edinburgh. That's what we are and we need to show the required fight and desire from the first minute to the last one. We need to win the battle to show we're the best club in Edinburgh.

“You see the support we get. We've got the best fans in Scotland so without them it was very difficult [in the previous semi-final]. So if we're going to play Hearts at Hampden we're going to have an advantage with our fans, especially in the way they were unreal against Motherwell. They contribute so much.

“We've got a great bunch of fans and they just drive us and make us better and stronger as a team.”

