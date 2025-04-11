Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dylan Levitt says there was nothing in the rumours that claimed he was prepared to leave the Easter Road club in January.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hibs midfielder, 24, has enjoyed a mini-revival during the latter stages of the Scottish Premiership season after spending the majority of the early part of the campaign on the bench.

And he played a key role in the middle of the park at Ibrox last weekend as his side went on to claim a 2-0 win over Rangers to keep the high-flying Leith outfit in third. The Welshman was at his best - grabbing his second goal of the season to give Hibs the lead before strolling it against his Rangers’ counterparts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of this Sunday’s pre-split clash with Dundee, Levitt revealed that talk of him departing the club during the January window - with Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham linked - was never on the cards.

Wrexham January transfer window exit links was simply paper talk

“No, no I didn't have anything,” Levitt said. “All the Wrexham stuff and that I didn't really hear nothing. But like I say at that point I was kind of creeping back into the team a little bit so my mind was pretty much focused on trying to get as many games as I could until the end of the season here.”

“When things have gone well here it's really enjoyable and since January we've put a real good run together and I was glad that I came into the team at a real good time as well.”

Start of the Scottish Premiership season was a struggle for Dylan Levitt

Taking out a three-match spell due to injury, Levitt had emerged as a key cog in Hibs’ unbeaten Premiership machine over the past couple of months. David Gray’s side have chalked up a 16-match unbeaten run and are on course for third spot - and the possibility of European group stage football next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s some turnaround from the start of the season for Levitt - who was out-of-favour and couldn’t get in the team despite Hibs’ continued woes.

“I couldn't really put my finger on anything really,” he admitted talking about his omission from the team. “For me personally it was quite tough at the start of the season for me. But as any professional footballer you should be working hard on and off the pitch to try and get in the team and since January I've put myself in good stead from September, August time to kick on a little bit.

“I think it was quite tough to keep my spirits up a little bit I had things going on off the field which was helping me as well. I had a little baby (Arlie) at that time so when things were tough I used to try and rely on spending a lot of time with my family as well which was good at that moment. And then in training you have to be at it 100 per cent to be ready.

“I think all the boys at that time were still fighting to get into the team at that point but it was just about taking my mind off it a little bit when I had a baby. That was late August, I think it was a Dundee game at home (2-2 draw). So it took a little bit of my mind off football a tiny little bit when I was there because it was a big part for me and my missus and stuff. I enjoyed it off the field so that kind of got me through a little bit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hope of Welsh international recall for confident-again midfielder

Having got back into the Hibs team, Levitt is also hoping to have caught the eye of his national team boss, Craig Bellamy. The Welsh kicked off their World Cup qualifiers with a win and a draw and the midfielder admits it would be nice to be back invovled.

“I'm trying to just do everything I can to get back into that set up because obviously there's been a change of manager there as well and I've not really come across the manager there,” he said. “So hopefully I keep trying to impress him and hopefully get a call-up.”

So far, there hasn’t been any contact from the Wales’ camp, but Levitt is happy to keep the focus on Hibs having rediscovered his confidence on the pitch.

He added: “I feel full of confidence. Obviously that comes with the results but I feel like the last couple of weeks I've really gone back to how I pictured I would be in a Hibs team. The last couple of weeks have been really good for me personally and obviously the results have helped and the boys around me have helped as well.

“I think the confidence has been the highest it's probably been since I've been at the club. You see that in training every day and off the pitch in the changing room and especially on a match day.”