Hibs sweat over fitness of first-team star after yet another injury blow

The player is currently wearing a protective moon boot as the Easter Road club nervously wait on the results of a scan.

It is highly likely he will be absent from the visit of Ross County in the cinch Premiership this weekend, while Hibs are concerned it could rule the player out of action for several weeks.

There are options for left side of manager Shaun Maloney’s preferred 3-4-3 system, with Josh Doig likely to move forward into the position from the left-back role he occupied during the 3-1 win at Gayfield last week, but Mitchell’s speed will be a miss.

Demetri Mitchell netted for Hibs in the recent 3-1 Scottish Cup win over Arbroath but also sustained a foot injury. Picture: SNS

The 25-year-old has impressed since moving in the January window and got Hibs’ equaliser against Arbroath. The former Hearts loanee joined from Blackpool on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Maloney doesn’t have his problems to seek on the injury front. Captain Paul Hanlon has been absent with a heel injury, while Kyle Magennis hasn’t played since the 1-0 victory over St Johnstone in September.

Veteran defender Paul McGinn missed a couple of matches and was then forced off minutes into his return against Rangers at Ibrox. January addition Harry Clarke, meanwhile, has yet to feature for Hibs after suffering a hamstring problem during his first week after signing on an 18-month loan from Arsenal.

Joe Newell is another doubt for Saturday’s match. The midfielder has been trying to regain full fitness since being substituted during the 0-0 Edinburgh derby draw with Hearts.

