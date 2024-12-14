Elie Youan stepped up to drag Hibs back from the brink of disaster on an afternoon of high drama at Easter Road, the Frenchman keeping his head when all about were losing theirs to score a crucial penalty as David Gray’s men lifted themselves off the foot of the Scottish Premiership table. On a day when Nicky Cadden had a penalty saved, the home side were forced to come from a goal down to claim a precious three points.

And Youan, who had been held back from confrontations with home fans here just a few short weeks ago, left the pitch to a hero’s ovation after setting up a killer third goal for substitute Josh Campbell, as Hibs leapt above County courtesy of a hectic 3-1 win. This was a day when character was needed. Gray will hope it proves a turning point for his men.

The loss of a set-piece goal after just two minutes, Elijah Campbell getting the final touch as a multitude of Hibs players stood and watched, certainly cranked up the pressure on Gray’s men. Dwight Gayle’s equaliser in the fifth minute of first-half injury time dragged the home side back into the contest.

And, just when it looked as if former Hearts goalkeeper Jack Hamilton’s penalty save from Nicky Cadden would condemn Hibs to another frustrating afternoon, Youan showed nerves of steel to score from the spot. The winger then showing strength and vision to set up Campbell for an injury-time tap-in capped a fine performance on a day when few really shone.

County started with intent, going at Hibs right from the kick-off, and it took a fine Jordan Smith save from Noah Chilvers to prevent the visitors going ahead with 90 seconds on the clock. The respite provided by Smith’s one-on-one ability did not last long, even if it did take over two minutes for VAR to confirm that there had been no offside when Campbell flicked the ball in from close range, Scott Allardice’s header from the corner having beaten the keeper but hit his right-hand post.

The loss of such an early goal had an inevitable impact on the atmosphere, as supporters who have suffered through collapse after calamity, defeat after disaster, gave vent to their feelings. Things did not improve as County put a stranglehold on the game for a good 10 minutes, with Chilvers given far too much room for a shot that was – fortunately – deflected behind.

With County sitting off and allowing Rocky Bushiri as much time as he wanted to play either a hospital pass to a covered team-mate or, in one instance, shell the ball straight into touch, Hibs did not have many options. Nicky Cadden produced a couple of telling crosses from the left – but found no takers in the penalty box.

A lack of urgency and accuracy were the hallmarks for Hibs in a first half that appeared to be fizzling out, despite the hosts flinging a steady supply of semi-dangerous balls into the box. It needed something more clinical to restore parity.

Junior Hoilett looked as if he’d wasted the opportunity to get in a quick cross as he delayed and invited a defender onto him to the right of goal inside the County box. But his dinked ball to the near post was perfect for Gayle to get across with a glancing header that left Jack Hamilton helpless to prevent the equaliser.

Hibs squandered a brilliant chance to go 2-1 up just over a minute into the second half, Elie Youan completely mis-hitting the ball after Nicky Cadden’s low shot was spilled by Hamilton. The sight of Joe Newell skying the ball when it fell to him moments later compounded the feelings of frustration among supporters.

Gray’s men began to exert a stranglehold on the game and, when Gayle was man-handled to the ground by George Harmon with 67 minutes gone, they had an ideal chance to go 2-1 up. Nicky Cadden’s penalty was low and hard – but not good enough to beat Hamilton.

Just moments later, Ross County sub Ryan Leak’s horse-collar tackle on Josh Campbell inside the six-yard box provided Hibs with a second opportunity to hammer home their dominance. Youan, who has been through so much in a season of turmoil and woe, deserves enormous credit for beating Hamilton with a thumping right-footed penalty that went in off the post.

Referee Lloyd Wilson adding EIGHT minutes of time at the end of the 90 created something of a siege on the Hibs goal. One relieved as Youan rolled James Brown at halfway and square for homegrown hero Campbell to spark scenes of wild celebration.

1 . GK Jordan Smith 7/10 Super early one-on-one save counted for nothing as County scored from the corner. Reliable.

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora 6/10 Given a real physical challenge by Alex Samuel, whose non-stop energy and willingness to wrestle for every ball offered no respite.

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 5.5/10 Really struggled in possession as County stood off and invited him to build play. Never his forte. Good header just over the bar late on.