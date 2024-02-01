Hibs add ANOTHER centre-half to Deadline Day list, as Monty seeks Mariners reunion
Sunderland soften on idea of sending top prospect to Easter Road
Hibs hope to land Sunderland defender Nectarios Triantis in a Deadline Day swoop – and reunite the Aussie with former Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery. But the emergence of Triantis as a prime target does NOT affect the Easter Road club’s pursuit of fellow centre-half Owen Bevan, who is still expected to sign before close of business today.
Triantis, still just 20, was a key figure as Monty’s Mariners clinched a surprise A-League title with the youngest squad in the competition. The 6’ 3” stopper started for Central Coast in their 6-1 win over mega-rich Melbourne City in the 2023 A-League Final.
Hibs had looked at Triantis, who signed for Sunderland last summer, earlier in the transfer window. But they were told that the prospect - under contract until 2027 - wasn’t available on even a short-term loan, so moved on to other targets.
As so often happens during the January window, however, a chain of transfer market events elsewhere prompted fresh contact between the clubs this morning. And Hibs are optimistic about their chances of getting Triantis on board before the 11.30 pm deadline in Scotland. The physically imposing defender has made just three appearances for Sunderland, is looking to get game time – and is keen to work with former mentor Montgomery again.
The deal to land Bournemouth central defender Bevan, meanwhile, is still in the works. Montgomery is eager to add the Wales Under-21 international to an area of the park in dire need of reinforcement. Laying out his criteria for his ideal centre-half, Monty said: “He has got to be comfortable on the ball, he has got to be athletic and fit into the way that we play. It is my first time to recruit players to the club so it is always important to try and recruit the type of players that can sustain the way you want to play.”