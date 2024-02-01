Hibs add ANOTHER centre-half to Deadline Day list, as Monty seeks Mariners reunion

Nectarios Triantis on his way to Hibs

Hibs hope to land Sunderland defender Nectarios Triantis in a Deadline Day swoop – and reunite the Aussie with former Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery. But the emergence of Triantis as a prime target does NOT affect the Easter Road club’s pursuit of fellow centre-half Owen Bevan, who is still expected to sign before close of business today.

Triantis, still just 20, was a key figure as Monty’s Mariners clinched a surprise A-League title with the youngest squad in the competition. The 6’ 3” stopper started for Central Coast in their 6-1 win over mega-rich Melbourne City in the 2023 A-League Final.

Hibs had looked at Triantis, who signed for Sunderland last summer, earlier in the transfer window. But they were told that the prospect - under contract until 2027 - wasn’t available on even a short-term loan, so moved on to other targets.

As so often happens during the January window, however, a chain of transfer market events elsewhere prompted fresh contact between the clubs this morning. And Hibs are optimistic about their chances of getting Triantis on board before the 11.30 pm deadline in Scotland. The physically imposing defender has made just three appearances for Sunderland, is looking to get game time – and is keen to work with former mentor Montgomery again.