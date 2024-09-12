Hibs add veteran Newcastle, Palace, West Brom and Stoke striker as free agent signing

Gayle has signed as a free agent. | Getty Images

Gray sees Gayle as penalty box predator

Veteran striker Dwight Gayle has joined Hibs as a free agent signing. And boss David Gray sees him as the ideal fox in the box for a team short of goal scoring prowess.

Gayle was linked with the Easter Road club during the summer transfer window following his release by Derby County. But, at the time, Hibs sources insisted that the 34-year-old wasn’t a priority signing as they pursued alternative targets.

Gray did want to add another forward before the deadline, however. And he sees the former Newcastle, Crystal Palace, West Brom and Stoke striker as an experienced alternative to Kieron Bowie, still waiting for scan results on a hamstring injury, and Mykola Kuharevich.

Gray said: “It’s great to be able to bring Dwight to the club. He’s performed at a top-level throughout his career and has a real desire to show his abilities here in Scotland.

“He’s a different type of striker to what we currently have in the building. He’s a real penalty box type of striker, a great finisher, and his experience will be of great benefit to us. I look forward to working with him.”

Sporting director Malky Mackay added: “We’ve been keen to add another striker to the first team squad. We were aware of Dwight’s availability, and we’re delighted that he has the desire to test himself in Scottish football. He’s another good character to add to the group, and his experience will really benefit our young players. I look forward to seeing him in Hibs green and white.”