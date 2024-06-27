Hibs' Martin Boyle | SNS Group

The Australian international’s Hibs transfer situation has been addressed.

Malky Mackay and David Gray have addressed speculation surrounding key attacking star Martin Boyle, as Hibs look ahead to the new season.

There have been two transfer deals completed already at Easter Road, but it’s highly likely more are on the way, alongside possible exits. Josef Bursik has arrived between the sticks while defender Warren O’Hora has signed a three-year deal.

It is a big first summer in the sporting director role for Mackay, with new head coach David Gray also about to navigate his first term in charge. The SPFL fixture schedule has been released and Hibs now know they will start the Premiership season away to St Mirren.

One man who has been linked with an exit is Boyle. The experienced forward is in his second spell at Easter Road but talk of a move to the A-League has been mooted for the Australian international.

Mackay and Gray were asked about interest in Boyle and Elie Youan at the latter’s first press conference as permanent head coach. Addressing Boyle, the sporting director said chats had gone on between boss and player. He said: “As far as Martin is concerned, he has been away on international duty with Australia.

“There have obviously been a variety of reports but we are big supporters of Martin. He’s under contract and David has had a good couple of conversations with him while he has been in Australia.”

Gray added leadership is on his former teammate’s mind: “I think everybody knows Martin Boyle is a huge asset in this league. I said it to him on the phone, he is now an experienced Hibs player, showing my age as well! He is also craving a bit of leadership. He knows that and needs to pull that out of him as well.

“That doesn’t come just by performances on a Saturday, it’s every day in this building. I have had numerous chats with him over the last 10 days to two weeks. He’s come back in a positive place and fully focused on being the best he can be for me, but not just me, but the football club as that’s what he has done every time he has been at the football club.”

Boyle said in Australia earlier this month: "It's probably cliché, but I'm still under contract. There's been a lot of speculation - there always is at this time of year. So, like I say, I'm still under contract and as far as it stands, I'll be at Hibernian and if anything changes, it changes.