Hibs agree deal with new season ticket partner after Zebra Finance issues

Hibs have struck a deal with V12 Retail Finance, following issues with previous season ticket partner Zebra Finance.

The agreement will allow supporters to spread the cost of their 2019/20 season ticket through a payment plan.

A general view of Easter Road. Picture: SNS Group

A statement from the club said: “We are in the final stages of set-up with both V12 and Ticketmaster, and expect the payment plan option to be available to supporters early next week.”

The early bird deadline date, previously scheduled for Friday April 12, will be extended - but there is no indication as yet of the new deadline.

The club has confirmed that an announcement will be communicated to fans once the payment plan option is up and running.

The statement added: “Supporters are reminded that if you completed the application process with Zebra Finance and received a successful confirmation email, you will not be affected and should continue with payments as normal.”