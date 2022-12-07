Where are they now? How it is going for six players who left Hibs in the summer

Matt Macey (Luton Town)

Matt Macey’s only appearance for Luton Town this season was in the Carabao Cup first round against Newport County at Kenilworth Road in August. Picture: David Rogers/Getty

The goalkeeper who played in the Scottish Cup final for Hibs in May 2021, moved to Luton Town in the summer for an undisclosed fee after the Easter Road club announced the signing of David Marshall, but he is now being touted for another move in January.

It is the 28-year-old’s second spell at Kenilworth Road, having played 13 games on loan from Arsenal in 2017. But it hasn’t worked out. He has failed to get any game time, with Ethan Horvath established as the number one. His one and only appearance came against Newport County in the Carabou Cup first round.

Macey, who made 44 appearances for Hibs last season, is now competing with Harry Isted for the back-up keeper role and has often failed to make the matchday squad for Luton, who are 11th in the EFL Championship. A move elsewhere in January is rumoured and would probably suit all parties.

Josh Doig (Hellas Verona)

Josh Doig in action for Hellas Verona against Juventus defender Juan Cuadrado in a Serie A match last month. Picture: Marco Bertorello / AFP

The promising left-back made a big-money move to Italian club Hellas Verona in the summer and has featured mainly at left midfield for the Serie A side.

The 20-year-old has been in and out of the team so far, featuring in the squad 12 times but making only five starts. He did score in two of these games, however, against Sampdoria and Udinese. Doig has also made four appearances from the bench, been an unused sub three times and missed two games through injury.

Hellas Verona are in a relegation fight this season. They are bottom of the table with just five points from 15 games and have lost their last five league games. That means Doig has a fight on his hands, not only to earn his place in the team but to make sure his team don’t end up in Serie B next season.

Paul McGinn (Motherwell)

Paul McGinn has been a regular for Motherwell this season. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS

The experienced right-back was deemed surplus to requirements when new manager Lee Johnson arrived, leaving to join Motherwell on a free transfer just a month after triggering a new one-year contract at Easter Road.

The 32-year-old has been a regular at Fir Park, keeping Scotland full-back Stephen O’Donnell out of the team. McGinn has made 14 starts, but missed the last two games after picking up a knee injury against Hearts at Tynecastle.

McGinn joined Hibs on an 18-month contract from St Mirren in January 2020 and won his one and only Scotland cap during his time at Easter Road. He made 91 appearances during his two-and-a-half years in Leith, scoring on six occasions, and he also served as vice captain last season.

At this stage of his career, McGinn’s move to Motherwell has worked out very well and he looks like he’ll continue to play a big part in their season.

Scott Allan (Arbroath)

Scott Allan has played often enough, but Arbroath are struggling in the Championship this season. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS

The much-loved creative midfielder joined part-time Arbroath on a two-year deal in the summer after being released by Hibs and has featured regularly for Dick Campbell’s team in the Championship this season.

The 31-year-old has started 11 games in the middle of midfield and come off the bench twice for Arbroath this season. He was sent off against Partick Thistle in September. The Red Lichties team were in the title race last season, but they are at the other end of the table this term and currently sit second bottom.

Allan spent three separate spells at Hibs since 2014, contributing 17 goals and 39 assists in 129 games for the club. Injury and illness affected his last two seasons and he struggled to put together a consistent run of appearances in the team, despite being a fans’ favourite.

He had several options in the summer, including contact from an Australianclub, but chose Arbroath for family reasons and it seems to be working out.

Alex Gocic (St Mirren)

Alex Gogic has been playing centre-back when called upon this season, but has found himself in and out at St Mirren. Picture: Craig Williamson / SNS

Predominantly a defensive midfielder at Hibs, Gogic has been used at centre-half when he has started for St Mirren under Stephen Robinson this season.

The Cyprus international has started five and come on as a sub in another five games for Saints, who have made a strong start to the season under Robinson. When he joined on loan from Hibs in January, he played as a defensive midfielder.

Gogic joined Hibs on a two-year contract from Hamilton in the summer of 2020 and made 53 appearances for the Edinburgh side. Prior to arriving in Scotland, he started his career at Olympiacos and also played at Swansea City.

He has openly talked about being settled in Scotland, so Gogic will be satisfied to be at another Scottish Premiership club. But he would probably like to be playing a bit more often.

Chris Mueller (Chicago Fire)

Chris Mueller has rediscovered his best form and has been a revelation for home town team Chicago Fire in the MLS after leaving Hibs. Picture: Michael Reaves/Getty

The American forward has been one of Chicago Fire’s best players in the MLS after signing a two-year contract in May.

The 26-year-old, signed by Hibs from Orlando City in January, scored only once – against Arbroath at Gayfield – in 15 appearances at Easter Road. He didn’t really adapt to Scottish football or establish himself in the team in what was a turbulent time at Hibs, but he has thrived back on home soil, playing for his home city team. Indeed, Mueller is regarded as one of Fire’s key players going into the new season, which begins early next year.

