Alex Gogic has joined St Mirren on loan

His contract is up in the summer and he had been linked with a January exit since the start of the window.

The 27-year-old signed under Jack Ross in the summer of 2020 and featured prominently as Hibs finished third in the Scottsh Premiership.

His form led to a first international call-up by Cyprus and to date he has been capped eight times.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He found gametime hard to come by in his second year in green and white but has still made 14 appearances this term, including during the Europa Conference League campaign.

Gogic departs Hibs having played 53 games, scoring once – a memorable rocket against Kilmarnock last season – and assisting two.

Buddies boss Jim Goodwin has been tracking Gogic for some time and the former Hamilton man is his third signing of the window.

Message from the editor