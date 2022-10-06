Hibs already using VAR in training in a bid to stay ahead of the curve, reveals Lee Johnson

While no start date has been given for VAR in Scotland, it could be brought in later this season and Easter Road manager Lee Johnson revealed details of his bid to stay ahead of the curve as he previewed Saturday’s visit of Motherwell on Scottish Premiership duty.

"VAR could be just around the corner; we don't fully know yet, and we haven't had the heads-up,” Johnson said.

"Originally we were told it could be implemented at any point. I think that's quite a big adjustment halfway through the season and that's a bit concerning for me.

"It's a realm I don't know, I haven't experienced it before.

"How you coach, defend, and block shots all come into consideration because the eye in the sky could nab you.

"We're already working with VAR in training, if it's an offside. We train with our coaching staff as linos and we decide if it was offside afterwards.”

Hibs recently received planning permission to install technology at East Mains to aid their efforts in preparing for the arrival of VAR.

"We've got some IP cameras being set up over the next couple of weeks and my aim is to go to Ron Gordon and ask for a pitchside TV as well because then we can start properly using VAR in our training sessions to get used to it,” Johnson explained.