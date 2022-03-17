Hibs and Aberdeen team up ahead of Scottish Premiership clash to support Dnipro Kids charity

Hibs showed their support for Ukraine and the Dnipro Kids charity ahead of the recent match with St Johnstone

The Easter Road side has had connections with the Ukrainian city since playing Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in the UEFA Cup in 2005 while the Dons have their own links having played the same team two years later.

The Dnipro Kids Charity, set up by Stevie Carr – who is currently near the Poland-Ukraine border helping to evacuate the children from Dnipro – and a group of fellow Hibs fans following the 2005 trip, continues to raise money to support children at an orphanage in the city.

Since being established the charity has helped to arrange birthday parties, day trips, and more for the children while supporters and officials from Aberdeen have supported the organisation since their visit to the city.

The AFC Community Trust has worked alongside Aberdeen and Hibs and other football fans in Scotland to provide football shirts, presents, financial support, and food for the children.

Supporters are encouraged to donate £5 this Saturday by texting AFCCTDK to 70970, or £10 by texting AFCCTDK to 70971.

Both teams will donate a match-worn shirt from the match to the Dnipro Kids charity to be auctioned off, raising further money.

Other charitable organisations, partnering with Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE), will be taking donations of food by the Richard Donald Stand to provide to people in need in Scotland in a bid to help tackle food poverty and give families access to much-needed support and resources.

Message from the editor