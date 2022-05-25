Hibs and Bonnyrigg Rose drawn together in Premier Sports Cup as Edinburgh City and Livingston also learn opponents

Bonnyrigg are competing in the tournament for the first time in their history after winning the Lowland League this past campaign. The Midlothian side then defeated Fraserburgh and Cowdenbeath over two legs to achieve promotion to cinch League Two.

They’ll now meet Scottish Capital neighbours Hibs in the opening stage along with Falkirk, Greenock Morton and Clyde. Hibs and Bonnyrigg last met in the Scottish Cup in January 2017 when Hibs ran out 8-1 winners in a match which took place at Tynecastle Park.

New Easter Road boss Lee Johnson will look to get off to the ideal start in Group D as he seeks to qualify for the last 16. Hibs made it all the way to the final of last season’s competition before being defeated by Celtic.

Rivals Hearts will join the competition for the second round as the Jambos, along with Celtic, Rangers, Dundee United and Motherwell, received a bye beyond the group-stage round due to their participation in European football.

League One newboys Edinburgh City found themselves in Group E and will go up against St Mirren, Arbroath, Airdrieonians and Cowdenbeath.

West Lothian side Livingston square off against Inverness CT, Cove Rangers, Kelty Hearts and Albion Rovers in Group G.

The exact fixture schedule will be confirmed in due course. The first round of group games will take place on July 9 and 10. The final group matches are scheduled for July 23 and 24.

