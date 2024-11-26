Timing is … wait for it … everything. As anyone who toughed it out until the very death of this all-action contest at Easter Road could testify.

Where to begin? How about with the THREE injury-time goals – two for Hibs, one for Aberdeen – in a game that (checks notes) ended in a 3-3 draw. Remember to include some details on Nicky Cadden’s stunning free-kick. Without forgetting the small matter of Hibs surrendering a 1-0 lead, thanks to another goalie howler, albeit with a slight change in personnel.

David Gray’s men remain rooted to the foot of the Scottish Premiership, incidentally. On goal difference alone, mind. And they’re still seeking their second league win of the season, a full 14 games in.

But the nature of this hard-earned point, Rocky Bushiri popping up to equalise with all six minutes of injury time gone, felt significant. For Gray. And for a Hibs team who ran their high-flying visitors all the way.

The details? A deflected Joe Newell strike five minutes from half-time was cancelled out by Jamie McGrath’s goal just 10 minutes into the second half. And a moment of misjudgement by back-up goalie Jordan Smith with just 14 minutes remaining gifted Nicky Devlin a winner – or so we thought - that was so, so avoidable.

Yet there was still time for Cadden to score an absolute screamer of a free-kick with the best part of 92 minutes gone, Dons sub Ester Sokler to beat Smith with an overhead kick – and Bushiri to then emerge as the most unlikely of goal heroes. Drama, drama and more drama for an under-pressure gaffer who had taken drastic steps in his team selection, setting the tone for events to follow.

Dropping Josef Bursik was an obvious, if overdue, correction, regardless of back-up goalie Smith’s lack of game time. Switching to a back three/five was also intended to add another body in the danger area.

In a first half of few clear-cut chances, the new shape didn’t look perfect. But it helped Hibs to at least gain a foothold in the game.

With Junior Hoilett operating in a free role behind the strike pairing of Myko Kuharevich and Elie Youan, there were opportunities to get at the Dons. Youan, who looked very much in the mood, forced Dimitar Mitov into a fine save with just 13 minutes on the clock after a delightful double drag-back and thumping right-footed shot from the Frenchman.

Youan had a later effort deflected, and Rocky Bushiri saw a header sail over the bar, as Hibs went looking for the opener. In response, Gray would have been grateful to see efforts by former Hibee Kevin Nisbet and one-time transfer target Jamie McGrath blocked.

The breakthrough, when it came, was possibly a little unexpected. And not without a hefty chunk of good fortune as Newell’s strike from distance – the midfielder pouncing on a Jack McKenzie clearance from Hoilett’s cross – taking a massive deflection off Nicky Devlin to leave Mitov completely wrong-footed.

After everything Hibs fans had been through in a campaign of unrelenting misery, few in the home crowd were in the mood to feel much sympathy for the visitors. Nor were Easter Road regulars displeased to see Nisbet head a McKenzie cross straight at Smith in first-half injury time.

Hibs might have extended their lead in the opening moments of the second half, Newell seeing his left-footed effort from the edge of the box cannon off the post. And Cadden was just off target with a left-footed shot on the angle as the home side chased a second.

But the Dons were next to strike, McGrath burying the rebound after Duk’s cheeky back-heel deflected into his path 12 yards from goal. And, as hard as Hibs tried to batter their way through the red ranks, they could not find a way past Mitov.

At the other end? Well, Smith flapping at Graeme Shinnie’s corner was always going to be punished; Hibs aren’t getting away with anything in this season of woe. Devlin duly knocked the ball into the vacant net.

That should have been that. But it was just teeing is up for the injury time madness. Glorious stuff. And possibly the most enjoyable draw of this or any other season.

1 . GK Jordan Smith 5/10 Making his first league appearance, at any level, since 2021, the back-up goalie – in for the benched Josef Bursik – was doing so, so well. Until he came for that corner … oh dear.

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora 5.5/10 Passing could have been much better. Given a tough shift against Nisbet and then Duk.

3 . Rocky Bushiri 7/10 Ooft! Big picked his moment with dramatic late equaliser Always involved in thick of the action, eh?