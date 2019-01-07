Hibs and Dundee linked with move for Livingston midfielder Shaun Byrne

Hibs have been credited with an interest in Livingston’s Shaun Byrne.

Dundee are also keen on the midfielder, according to reports in The Courier.

Byrne takes on Daryl Horgan during Livingston's 2-1 win over Hibs in early September. Picture: SNS Group

The 25-year-old, who is also a reported target for unnamed sides in League One in England, scored the equaliser when the Lions came from a goal down to beat Hibs 2-1 at the Tony Macaroni Arena earlier this season.

Byrne, who has made 26 appearances for the West Lothian side so far this term, has impressed in the middle of the park in victories over Hearts, Hibs and Rangers, as well as a goalless draw against Celtic.

Dundee boss Jim McIntyre knows Byrne well, having promoted him to the first-team squad during his time as Dunfermline manager.

The Dark Blues are braced for the possibility of midfielder Glen Kamara joining Rangers before the end of the month after the Finnish international signed a pre-contract agreement at Ibrox last week.

Allowing the 23-year-old to leave now for a fee, rather than lose him for nothing in the summer, could prompt Dee to consdier Byrne as a potential replacement for the former Arsenal kid.