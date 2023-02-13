The ties are set to take place on March 19th just one week after the SWPL1 splits. Hibs beat Spartans and East Fife to get to this stage of the competition and have already faced Rangers three times this season. Manager Dean Gibson will be hoping to finally beat the Glaswegians who defeated the Edinburgh side in the SWPL Cup final last December.

Meanwhile, Hearts have already beaten two SWPL sides to reach this stage. The Jam Tarts knocked out Dundee United before overcoming Partick Thistle in extra time last weekend. Goals from Georgia Timms, Katie Rood, Cailin Michie and Ciara Grant ensured their progression to the quarter-finals in a 4-1 victory. However, they too face a massive test if they are to progress. Holders Celtic have already beaten the side twice this season, only ending their unbeaten home league run late last month.

The Scottish Cup was revamped this season. The semi-finals and the final will be hosted at Hampden Park this season. This is to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the national game, and the 50th anniversary of the first-ever official Scotland Women's National Team match, against England.