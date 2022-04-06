Hibs and Hearts learn referee appointments for Premiership and Scottish Cup derby double header

John Beaton speaks to Hibs defender Paul McGinn during a Scottish Premiership match at Easter Road

Shaun Maloney’s side makes the short hop to Tynecastle on Saturday April 9 for their final Scottish Premiership clash before the split, and the Capital rivals meet again at Hampden Park in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Saturday April 16.

Nick Walsh will take charge of the league fixture, marking his third game involving Hibs this season.

The 31-year-old whistler was the man in the middle for the goalless Edinburgh derby in Gorgie on September 12, before reffing two trips to Ibrox, with Hibs losing 2-1 and 2-0 respectively.

Walsh sent off Ryan Porteous in the 2-1 defeat in October and awarded an early penalty to the hosts in the February meeting.

This will be his 24th game involving the Capital club. In the previous 23 he has sent off four Hibs players, booked 42, and awarded five penalties.

He was the referee for both of Hibs’ cup exits at the hands of St Johnstone last season.

Meanwhile, John Beaton will handle the cup game at Hampden. He has also taken charge of three Hibs matches this season, most recently the Premier Sports Cup final defeat by Celtic in December.

Prior to that he oversaw Hibs’ 1-0 home defeat by Rangers at the start of that month, and the 1-0 victory over St Johnstone in late September.

Beaton has been appointed to 39 games involving the Easter Road side in his career as an official; sending off six Hibs players, booking 79 and awarding seven penalties.

