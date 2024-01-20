A round-up of your latest transfer rumours from across the Premiership as Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers admits he may need to sign a striker

The transfer rumour mill continues to churn on a day when Hibs and Hearts scraped into the Scottish Cup fifth round against lower-league opposition. Wins over Spartans and Forfar were hardly convincing but were enough to ensure both Edinburgh clubs are in the hat for tomorrow’s draw.

Hibs and Hearts have just over a week to wrap up any transfer dealings before the window slams shut. Here is your Edinburgh News transfer round-up from clubs across the Premiership - including a prediction on Rangers star John Lundstrum’s contract situation.

Keeping Lundstram a priority

BBC pundit and former Motherwell defender Stephen Craigan has claimed Phillipe Clement will be “desperate” to keep John Lundstram beyond this summer. The midfielder has proven a hit at Ibrox since arriving three years ago but is out of contract in July.

Clubs in England will be on high alert should the 29-year-old decide to seek pastures new. Lundstram spent four years at Sheffield United before making the switch to Rangers - where he has since amassed almost 150 appearances.

Craigan has insisted Clement will make keeping Lundstram in Glasgow a top priority. He said: “I think he’s a player the manager will want to keep. There will be clubs in England that want him. He’ll be desperate to keep him beyond the summer.”

Rodgers on striker hunt

Brendan Rodgers has admitted Celtic “must look” at bolstering their attacking options this month. The African Cup of Nations and Asia Cup leaves Kyogo Furuhashi as the only recognised striker at Parkhead.

“It’s an area we have to look at,” he told reporters. “We can’t ignore it. It’s the balance between bringing someone in to challenge while acknowledging that’s a difficult sell to someone when Kyogo has been fantastic here.