Robbie Neilson’s side will make the short trip across town on Sunday January 22 for a 2pm kick-off, with the match shown live on Viaplay. The meeting comes just 20 days after the two teams go head to head on cinch Premiership duty for the second time this season and is the fourth Edinburgh derby match-up in the tournament in five years. Hibs plan to announce ticket details in due course.

Celtic’s home match against Greenock Morton has also been selected for TV and will be screened on BBC One with a 12.15pm kick-off on Saturday January 21, while St Johnstone v Rangers will get the Viaplay treatment the same day at 5.30pm.

West of Scotland Football League side Darvel’s money-spinning tie with Aberdeen, taking place at the town’s Recreation Park, will be shown on BBC Scotland on Monday January 23 with a 7.45pm kick-off. The remainder of the ties that haven’t been picked for television includes Dundee United against Lowland League outfit University of Stirling – the first student side to reach this stage of the competition – Elgin City against FC Edinburgh’s conquerors Drumchapel United, and East of Scotland side Linlithgow Rose’s game with Raith Rovers.

Four Scottish Cup ties have been moved for TV