The first derby is just over a month away, taking place on April 16th with Hibs hosting the fixture. It comes just one day after the men’s Edinburgh derby, meaning fans can witness two on the same weekend. On May 10th, the reverse fixture will be played.

Both times Hibs and the Hearts have played each other this season, the game has ended 1-1 with little to separate the two teams. With the re-introduction of the split to the SWPL this season, both teams will have two more chances to overcome one another and claim bragging rights. However, as both teams ended up in the top half of the table, they will face a tough fixture list until the end of the season with both set to play the top three teams again two more times.

The league restarts on March 25th after the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. Hibs face old competitive rivals Glasgow City for their first game back on Saturday night at the Meadowbank Stadium. Hearts play the following day, travelling to Glasgow to take on Partick Thistle. The league campaign will end on May 21st as Hibs travel to Partick Thistle and Heart visit Celtic at the Excelsior Stadium.

Hibs v Hearts broke the SWPL attendance record earlier this season. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie