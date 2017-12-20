Hibs and Hearts target Niall McGinn ‘has six offers on table’

Niall McGinn has ‘about six offers’ available to him, according to his agent.

Northern Irish winger McGinn, who is a free agent following an unsuccessful spell in South Korea, is a known target for Hibs, Hearts and former club Aberdeen.

Craig Levein, Derek McInnes and Neil Lennon have all expressed an interest in signing McGinn. Pictures: SNS Group

But McGinn’s agent Gerry Carlile suggested that there are at least three more interested parties, with possibly more to come.

Speaking to Cool FM, Carlile said: “Niall’s going to be fine. He has about six offers on the table so he has all the power at the moment.

“He doesn’t really have to do anything.”

Dons boss Derek McInnes said last month: “Niall was a different type [of player] to what we have now so someone with his experience and ability would always be attractive, especially having worked with him before.”

Neil Lennon confirmed that Hibs were interested, adding: “That’s as far as it’s gone at the minute. He came along to watch the game [against Celtic], hopefully he was pleased with what he saw.”

Craig Levein admitted that McGinn was a ‘name that has been mentioned’, adding: “I’ll need to look at what I can do to create some headroom - there’s loads of stuff going on in the background.”

Carlile continued: “We’re just going to talk to the clubs that have offers in and maybe others will come in.

“January is a very difficult window to bring in quality [and McGinn] is a player on a free who has over 50 caps, who scored at the Euros.”