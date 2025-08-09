Hibs and Kilmarnock combined XI according to transfer experts as Edinburgh club dominate Ayrshire rivals

A combined Hibernian and Kilmarnock XI as the teams face off on Sunday afternoon

Hibs got off to a great start in this year’s Scottish Premiership with a 2-1 win at Dens Park helping some Hibees fans forget their European heartbreak. A brace from Kieron Bowie was enough to seal the three points on the day.

Kilmarnock thought they had won it against Livingston when they went 2-0 up against The Lions at Rugby Park. However, a George Stanger red card in the second half allowed the visiting side back into the game, as the teams ended up sharing the points.

As Hibs prepare for their first league home match of the season against Kilmarnock, here’s a look a combined XI of the two teams, based on the transfermarkt value:

transfermarkt value: £515,000

1. GK - Raphael Sallinger (Hibs)

transfermarkt value: £515,000 | SNS Group

transfermarkt value: £693,000

2. RB) Josh Mulligan (Hibs)

transfermarkt value: £693,000 | Getty Images

transfermarkt value: £736,000

3. CB - Lewis Mayo (Kilmarnock)

transfermarkt value: £736,000 | SNS Group

transfermarkt value: £780,000

4. CB - Rocky Bushiri (Hibs)

transfermarkt value: £780,000 | Getty Images

