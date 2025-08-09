Hibs got off to a great start in this year’s Scottish Premiership with a 2-1 win at Dens Park helping some Hibees fans forget their European heartbreak. A brace from Kieron Bowie was enough to seal the three points on the day.

Kilmarnock thought they had won it against Livingston when they went 2-0 up against The Lions at Rugby Park. However, a George Stanger red card in the second half allowed the visiting side back into the game, as the teams ended up sharing the points.