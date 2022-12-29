Lee Johnson’s side were due to travel up to Dingwall for a 7.45pm kick-off on Wednesday February 1 but will now make the journey north 24 hours earlier on Tuesday January 31 – on transfer deadline day.

A statement from Hibs read: “The date of our cinch Premiership fixture against Ross County has been changed following a request from both clubs. The match was due to take place on Wednesday 1 February, 2023, but has been moved forward a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That means Hibs will now travel to Dingwall on Tuesday 31 January, 2023, with the game kicking off at 7.45pm. Ticket information for that match will be revealed in due course.”

Elias Melkersen in action for Hibs against Ross County in the last meeting between the two teams

The fixture change means less time for the Hibees between the home game against Aberdeen on January 28 and the clash with the Staggies, but lengthens the gap between the Highlands trip and the visit to Paisley to face St Mirren on February 4. Malky Mackay’s side host Kilmarnock before welcoming Hibs and travel to face Rangers at Ibrox the weekend after.

Hibs won 2-0 on their last visit to the Global Energy Stadium thanks to goals from Ryan Porteous and Martin Boyle but strikes by George Harmon and Alex Iacovitti ensured victory by the same scoreline for the visitors in the last meeting between the two sides at Easter Road in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad