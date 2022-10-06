Hibs and Ross County agree new date for November meeting at Easter Road

Hibs in action against Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium last weekend

The Staggies were due to visit Easter Road on league duty on Wednesday November 9 but with Lee Johnson’s side travelling to Pittodrie a day earlier the previous week, the fixture against Malky Mackay’s men will now be played 24 hours earlier.

The date change means Hibs have an extra day between facing County and travelling to face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Saturday November 12.

A statement from Hibs read: “We can confirm that our home cinch Premiership game Ross County has been moved forward.

“The game will now take place on Tuesday November 8 2022 with a 7.45pm kick-off at Easter Road.

"This fixture has been moved following a request from Hibernian FC after our game against Aberdeen was moved to the Friday evening (4 November, 2022).”