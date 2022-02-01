Hibs announce 11th new signing as Belgian defender Allan Delferrière joins from Standard Liege

The 19-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year deal and joins up initially with Steve Kean’s development squad.

The 6ft utility man can play at both right-back and centre midfield.

Delferrière is the 11th new signing Hibs have made in the January transfer window, joining Chris Mueller, Elias Melkersen, Ewan Henderson, Harry Clarke, Rocky Bushiri, Demetri Mitchell, João Baldé, Tom Carter, Runar Hauge and Sylvester Jasper. Many of them will be part of the development squad initially.

Allan Delferriere has made a handful of first-team appearances for Standard Liege

Former Belgian assistant Shaun Maloney is aware of the 19-year-old's talent and he is one who will go straight into the club's development squad.

Delferriere came through the youth ranks at Standard Liège and made his professional debut for the club against Oostende in May 2021 coming on as a substitute. Alongside this, he has also been capped by Belgium’s Under-15 side.

He has made a handful of appearances for the first team at Standard Liège, but spent the first half of this season on loan at Dutch club MVV.

Academy chief Steve Kean has shared his delight after securing Delferriere's services for the long term.

Speaking on the club's website, Kean said: “Bringing Allan on board shows we are not only looking domestically to bring in players, but we are also exploring different markets.

“We have seen lads coming from Norway, we have now signed a player who has played several times for Standard Liège.

“He has great versatility; he can play as centre-back in a back-four or in a back-three. He can play full back or in a defensive midfield role too. He is coming from a country that has a good reputation of developing players.

“It shows the fans that we are looking further afield and using our good network of contacts to access other markets.

“We don’t have anyone of his age and experience in our system at the moment. It will take him a couple of weeks to adapt to the city, but he brings an energy and enthusiasm to get better. Everyone in the development team has one focus, that is to get better and push to get into the first team as early as they can.”

