Hibs announce change to academy staffing with former player taking on key role

Hibs have announced details of a staffing shake-up in their youth set-up following Gareth Evans’ promotion to academy director.
By Patrick McPartlin
Published 29th Jun 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 14:07 BST

The former Easter Road forward succeeded Steve Kean last month when the former Blackburn Rovers boss took up a management opportunity with Georgian side Torpedo Kutaisi just weeks after helping lead the club’s under-19s to the play-off round of the UEFA Youth League, where they narrowly lost out to Borussia Dortmund.

Guillaume Beuzelin, who was serving as Under-14 and Under-13 Head of Intermediate Academy last season, will look after the club’s development squad while James McDonaugh and Kevin Bracks will maintain their respective roles as Under-16 and Under-15 Head of Professional Academy, and Under-12 and Under-11 Head of Children’s Academy. A new coach will be recruited to replace Beuzelin as the Head of Intermediate Academy.

Academy chief Gareth Evans said: “I’m delighted with the depth of experience and knowledge in the key coaching roles within our Academy set-up. Boozy has vast coaching experience, is someone who gets Hibs, and has played an important role in player development in the past. His role will allow us to help bridge the gap between the academy and the first team.

Hibs have announced a minor shake-up of their academy staffing structure. Picture: SNS GroupHibs have announced a minor shake-up of their academy staffing structure. Picture: SNS Group
“Last season was important for Daz as he was able to develop into an Academy coach. He is someone who the young players look up to and he’s really enthusiastic about his new chapter. It’s also great to have James and Kevin in their respective roles. I have worked with them both for a number of years and they completely understand the way we work and provide the players with the best possible grounding to succeed.”