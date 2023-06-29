Hibs announce change to academy staffing with former player taking on key role

The former Easter Road forward succeeded Steve Kean last month when the former Blackburn Rovers boss took up a management opportunity with Georgian side Torpedo Kutaisi just weeks after helping lead the club’s under-19s to the play-off round of the UEFA Youth League, where they narrowly lost out to Borussia Dortmund.

Guillaume Beuzelin, who was serving as Under-14 and Under-13 Head of Intermediate Academy last season, will look after the club’s development squad while James McDonaugh and Kevin Bracks will maintain their respective roles as Under-16 and Under-15 Head of Professional Academy, and Under-12 and Under-11 Head of Children’s Academy. A new coach will be recruited to replace Beuzelin as the Head of Intermediate Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Academy chief Gareth Evans said: “I’m delighted with the depth of experience and knowledge in the key coaching roles within our Academy set-up. Boozy has vast coaching experience, is someone who gets Hibs, and has played an important role in player development in the past. His role will allow us to help bridge the gap between the academy and the first team.

Hibs have announced a minor shake-up of their academy staffing structure. Picture: SNS Group