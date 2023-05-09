The club legend will stay on to the summer of 2024 after signing an extension with his previous contract having been set to expire once this campaign had ended.

Stevenson has managed to force his way back into the starting line-up this campaign under manager Lee Johnson. The 35-year-old began the season as back-up to summer signing Marijan Cabraja but has become first choice at left-back once again. He’s played 28 times this term, including starting each of the last three games.

After penning a new deal, the player said: “Everyone knows how much Hibs means to me and I’d like to play here for the rest of my career.

Lewis Stevenson has been given a new one-year contract extension by Hibs. Picture: SNS

“I feel pretty good, there are little things I can’t do that I did 10 years ago, but I still feel good physically, and feel like I can help the team both on and off the pitch.

“I never imagined I’d go on to make as many appearances for Hibs as I have, but I want to keep working hard, playing, and have more success here.”

Hibs boss Lee Johnson added: “In this modern day and age, it’s not often you have a player that shows the kind of loyalty Lewy has to Hibs.

“He has rightly written his name into the club’s history books and I think everyone can see that he’s still going strong.

“He’s really humble, a fantastic human-being, and is exactly the type of person we want at this football club, so we’re delighted that he will stay with us for another year.”

Stevenson has played well over 500 times for his one and only professional club, whom he joined as a youngster all the way back in 2002.

He is the only player in Hibs’ history to win both the League Cup and Scottish Cup. He played a starring role in the centre of the park when Hibs beat Kilmarnock 5-1 in the 2007 CIS Cup final, while he played the 90 minutes at left-back when Hibs defeated Rangers 3-2 in 2016 to end their long wait for Scotland’s premier knockout competition.

