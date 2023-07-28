Hibs announce details of English Premier League striker transfer as they confirm fee and sell-on
Hibs have announced that highly-rated academy forward Ethan Laidlaw has joined English Premier League side Brentford. The 18-year-old, who spent ten years in his boyhood club’s youth system, announced at the end of last season that he would be moving on to pastures new and has been training with the Bees for some time.
“After ten years of being at Hibs, today is sadly my last,” he wrote on social media in May. “I’ve made friends for life and will miss going into training every day. I want to thank all my coaches who have helped me and developed me into the player and man I am today. I wish everyone the best for the future.”
Laidlaw, who won Under-18 and SPFL Reserve League titles with Hibs and went on to feature in the UEFA Youth League against Nantes and Borussia Dortmund, scoring in the first leg against the French side, had been linked with a move to Watford but will link up with Brentford’s B team.
Hibs academy chief Gareth Evans said: “Ethan is a talented young player, but he made it clear to us that he saw his future away from Hibs after the expiration of his contract this summer. Once we knew that our contract offer wouldn’t be accepted, we worked hard to get the best deal possible for him, and we’re pleased with what we’ve received from Brentford, which includes a sell-on. We wish Ethan nothing but the best in the future, are pleased the club has been compensated properly, and that our club has produced a player fit for an English Premier League team.”