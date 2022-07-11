Hibs announce formal partnership with FC Edinburgh with Hibs Women set to benefit from tie-up

In a similar move to the club’s relationship with American side Charleston Battery, both teams will benefit from the link in a variety of ways.

Ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 campaign, the two clubs have agreed to work together on a number of projects, the most significant being a deal that will see Hibs Women play and train at FC Edinburgh’s Meadowbank stadium.

Dean Gibson’s side were forced to play home games at Livingston’s Tony Macaroni Arena last term and the partnership marks their return to playing in the Capital, following the significant move that took the women’s team under the control of the club, which was announced last week.

Hibs development squad defender Jack Brydon will also return to the Citizens on loan following his temporary spell last season, while there will be scope for other Easter Road youngsters to spend time with Alan Maybury’s side as they embark on their maiden League One campaign.

An annual friendly between the teams will also be played as part of the tie-up while the two clubs will work together on community projects as well, with a particular focus on youth development plans.

FC Edinburgh chairman Jim Brown said: “We’ve always had a good relationship with Hibernian FC and signing this five-year partnership takes it one step further.

“We believe FC Edinburgh is a great place for the young players at Hibs to develop and be First Team ready, alongside helping us to reach our goal of constant progression and competing in cinch League 1 after our promotion last season.

Hibs CEO Ben Kensell, Jack Brydon, Josh Campbell, FC Edinburgh's former Hibs midfielder Innes Murray, FC Edinburgh Chairman Jim Brown and FC Edinburgh boss Alan Maybury launch the official partnership

“The partnership will really benefit the community and local people as we get out and about in the community and offer a plethora of football at Meadowbank following the link-up with the women’s team.

“We’d also like to thank Hibs for agreeing to have an annual friendly at Meadowbank; that’ll provide vital funds for the running of the Club. We look forward to seeing how this partnership progresses.”

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell added: “We’re delighted to have agreed this partnership with FC Edinburgh. It brings together two clubs that are in the heart of the community and will help both achieve success both on and off the pitch.

“Firstly, I am thrilled that we’ve been able to bring Hibernian Women back home to Edinburgh, exactly where they belong. We saw how popular the Edinburgh Derby was when they played at Easter Road – with over 5,500 supporters in attendance – so we wanted to make it as easy as possible for our supporters to attend their games. Having a home at Meadowbank will hopefully do that and help the women’s game grow.

“Alongside this, it provides a great pathway for our young players and will help us work closely with supporters in the community, both of which are incredibly vital for the future of both clubs.