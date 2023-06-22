The game will take place on July 16 with a 1pm kick-off. Montrose won the SWPL2 last season with 65 points, only losing three fixtures in their 28-game season. As a result, they will be playing top-tier football for the upcoming campaign, replacing relegated Glasgow Women.

Tickets are now on sale for the clash via Fanbase and are included in season tickets. It is understood that four more fixtures should be announced in due course as a new era gets underway at the Edinburgh club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The friendly will be one of the first opportunities for fans to see many of the new signings that have been brought in over the summer. Mya Christie, Katie Fraine, Abbie Ferguson and Tegan Bowie have all signed for the Edinburgh club over the past month with more incomings expected over the coming weeks.