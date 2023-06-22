News you can trust since 1873
Hibs announce friendly against SWPL2 champions

Hibs will host SWPL2 champions Montrose at Meadowbank as part of their preseason preparations for the upcoming campaign.
By Jack Dawson
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 12:59 BST

The game will take place on July 16 with a 1pm kick-off. Montrose won the SWPL2 last season with 65 points, only losing three fixtures in their 28-game season. As a result, they will be playing top-tier football for the upcoming campaign, replacing relegated Glasgow Women.

Tickets are now on sale for the clash via Fanbase and are included in season tickets. It is understood that four more fixtures should be announced in due course as a new era gets underway at the Edinburgh club.

The friendly will be one of the first opportunities for fans to see many of the new signings that have been brought in over the summer. Mya Christie, Katie Fraine, Abbie Ferguson and Tegan Bowie have all signed for the Edinburgh club over the past month with more incomings expected over the coming weeks.

The friendly will be one of Grant Scott's first games in his second spell in charge of the club. Credit: SNS Group Alan HarveyThe friendly will be one of Grant Scott's first games in his second spell in charge of the club. Credit: SNS Group Alan Harvey
