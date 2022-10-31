The partnership will focus on promoting positive mental health within the Easter Road club and further afield. Back Onside founder Libby Emmerson has been spending time with staff and players to lay out what she hopes the charity can achieve from the tie-up, and to explain what support and can be provided.

Speaking about her excitement at confirming the partnership Emmerson said: “We are really looking forward to watching it grow. We’ve been working closely with Hibs over the last few years and knew we shared similar values and goals when it comes to mental health. We are passionate about making clubs a safe space for players to be able to open up should they need to talk and are delighted to be partnering with our second Scottish Premiership team. “

Back Onside has been working with several football clubs over the past five years and Emmerson has seen first-hand how the charity’s work has helped numerous people within the Scottish game.

“The positive feedback we’ve received from players and managers has been a great testimony and reminder of how vital a role we play in supporting people. The outcomes it has had for the individuals and the teams around them has been incredible,” she added.

Hibs midfielder Joe Newell was already supporting the charity while former Easter Road players James Keatings and Danny Swanson, who have both benefited from the charity’s work, hold ambassadorial roles.

“I’ve been supporting Back Onside because of the work they’ve done with Danny, who is one of my good friends,” Newell explained. “I saw first-hand how they helped him and wanted to show my support. I’m really happy that Libby and the team are helping the club out. It’s good that all the lads know there’s someone to speak to if and when they need it.”

Manager Lee Johnson, who played a key role in developing the partnership along with chief executive Ben Kensell, added: “Everyone goes through various stages of mental health and it’s vitally important that players and staff at the club feel like they’ve got all the support with anything they need help with. The stigma around discussing mental health inside football clubs is changing; this is another massive step in the right direction."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs midfielder Joe Newell and manager Lee Johnson are joined by Back Onside ambassadors Danny Swanson, left, and James Keatings to launch a partnership between the club and charity

As part of the tie-up Hibs will raise funds for the charity and help raise awareness for mental health in football and beyond while Back Onside will work closely with the club to provide training and host mental health workshops among other initiatives.

Swanson said: “I’ve seen within the game how many players actually struggle. Steps to highlight that there is no shame in reaching out for a bit of help is always something I will get behind. I genuinely feel that the partnership shows how far we have come in tackling the issues and stigma around mental health, particularly with young men who are typically more at risk to not asking for help."