Hall had been working at The Jags since the 2021/22 season, overseeing two successful years at the club and leaves with them one win away from guaranteeing a top-six finish this season. His appointment ends a two-month search for the role with Hall and will look to aid Dean Gibson as they aim to end the season on a high.

On joining the club, Hall said: “I’m really excited to be joining Hibernian Women. It’s a great opportunity. The plans for the future and backing the club is providing the women’s team is something that made this opportunity even more appealing for me.”

Previously, Hall had worked at Motherwell, where he served as assistant to Eddie Wolecki Black before taking over as interim manager for the second half of the 2020/21 campaign. Prior to that, he spent four years as the head coach at Kilmarnock women, during which time the Ayrshire side were promoted to the SWPL 2.

Hibs have a new assistant manager for the women's first team. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

Gibson commented: “I am delighted to welcome Stewart to the club. There was a really strong list of candidates that came forward but for me, Stewart was the one that really stood out.

“From a human perspective, it’s important we employ good people. We want to create an environment where people enjoy coming to work and Stewart will play a good part in that. From a football side, he’s someone I have got to know well over the years, he’s been involved in the women’s game for several years now and adds a great deal of experience.

“Also, with him coming in from a team within the league, he’s in a good place to get to work quicker. He knows the opposition well, when preparing for games his knowledge and opinion will be strong from the off. Equally, he knows our players well both from their strengths and weaknesses from competing against us - so can help us improve individually and as a team. All round he ticked every box, he has played a big part in Patrick Thistle’s impressive rise the last two seasons.”