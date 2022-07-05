The children’s programme has been a focal point of the club for the last 30 years but the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in an entire season of football being played behind closed doors, brought a temporary halt to the kids tickets package and although it was brought back last term there wasn’t the same fanfare as there had been in previous years.

The Easter Road side has upgraded the offerings to suit different age groups and inspire the next generation of Hibs supporters, and the Evening News understands Hibs Women captain Joelle Murray will head up the revamped membership scheme.

Hibs Kids Minis costs £20 and is for those aged up to five. It includes tickets for four matches – home games against Kilmarnock, St Mirren, Dundee United, and Motherwell – access to exclusive club events, a welcome pack, wall chart, and a birthday card.

Children aged 5-12 can take advantage of the Hibs Kids Junior membership, which includes the same perks as the Minis membership but includes an invitation to the Hibernian Training Centre, tour of Easter Road, and the chance to play in a football festival at the club’s stadium.

Adults can use the Hibs Kids Plus One category, which allows a discounted membership for parents to attend games with their children.

The relaunch of the Hibs Kids programme should also see a return for club mascot Sunshine the Leith Lynx, who has been conspicuous by his absence in recent seasons.

Joe Newell meets a young fan during an open training session at Easter Road in May