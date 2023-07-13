Hibs announce singing section trial - what it means for supporters, what club has said, fans consultation

Currently the group, led by Block Seven, is housed at the southern end of the East Stand but they have been pushing for an alternative location in the stadium for quite some time and previous trials during UEFA Youth League and women’s team matches were considered successful.

The concept of a singing section and where it should be situated in the stadium has been a constant bone of contention – partly because the club has had to deal with a handful of incidents over the last few seasons involving supporter misbehaviour – but Hibs chiefs have been in regular dialogue with fans with a view to reaching a positive conclusion for everyone involved. There has been some pushback from supporters likely to be displaced by the plans but Hibs have stressed that no final decision has yet been taken, and a full fans’ consultation will be carried out, aimed at garnering feedback about the singing section and the overall atmosphere at Easter Road.

Hibs have confirmed that the new trial will start during their opening match in this year’s UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round against either Víkingur Gøta or Inter Club d’Escaldes. That could be on Thursday July 27 or Thursday August 3, depending on the outcome of the first-round matches involving Inter and compatriots Santa Coloma.

Hibs trialled the singing section in the Famous Five Lower during the UEFA Youth League matches. Picture: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group

The club has also confirmed that the whole of the Famous Five Lower tier, comprising sections 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20 will be given over to the singing section. During the Youth League matches it was just the middle sections used.

It also means displacing those in the Famous Five Lower who may not want to be part of the singing section. Season ticket holders in the Famous Five Lower tier who aren’t interested can relocate to the East Stand, the West Stand, or the Famous Five Upper while those in the Famous Five Lower who do want to be involved can buy a ticket for the singing section.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell, who has been involved in the talks with supporters, said: “As a club, and a board of directors, we’re committed to improving the atmosphere inside Easter Road and to having a singing section that enhances the match day experience. Following the success of the trials last season, specifically in the UEFA Youth League games, we believe this is the perfect opportunity to take this to the next level.

“We recognise that this trial will displace a number of supporters from their usual location to which they feel attached however, we have explored every option to ensure the best possible alternatives are provided to them, so they can enjoy the matchday experience. We look forward to starting a full fan consultation on the singing section as we continually try to drive the club forward.”

A general view of the singing section at the UEFA Youth League clash between Hibs and Borussia Dortmund at Easter Road in February. Picture: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group