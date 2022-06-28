Hibs announce squad numbers for 2022/23 season with 4 new signings in the first 11

Ryan Porteous retains the No.5 jersey for Hibs next season. Picture: SNS

Four new signings have been given traditional ‘starting XI’ numbers. New first-choice keeper David Marshall receives the No.1 jersey; Aussie right-back Lewis Miller takes No.2; young midfielder Nohan Kenneh has been given the No.6 shirt, while Benfica loanee Jair Tavares is the club’s new No.10.

Of the other new signings, attacker Momodou Bojang gets No.17, recently-signed striker Elie Touan has No.23, while Aiden McGeady takes his traditional number of 46.

Christian Doidge retains the No.9 shirt despite speculation linking him with a move away from Easter Road this summer.

Ewan Henderson, having joined permanently from Celtic following his loan, goes from No.80 to No.18.

There’s change also for January signing Elias Melkersen, who gets the No.20 jersey having sported 34 last season. And Jake Doyle-Hayes has received Drey Wright’s old number of 8 having worn 22 in his maiden season at Easter Road.

