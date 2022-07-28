Hibs announce team captain reshuffle with key roles for David Marshall and Ryan Porteous

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easter Road stalwart Paul Hanlon continues as club captain, with David Marshall named team captain. Ryan Porteous has been earmarked for a leadership role.

The new titles will see Marshall skipper the team on matchdays with Hanlon assuming the armband in the goalkeeper’s absence and Porteous leading the team in the event both Hanlon and Marshall missed out.

Marshall wore the armband in three of the club’s Premier Sports Cup group matches, with Lewis Stevenson captaining the side at Falkirk.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of players captained Hibs last season with Porteous, Stevenson, Paul McGinn, Darren McGregor, and Joe Newell among those taking the armband when Hanlon missed out.

Johnson said: “David is a player with extensive experience and well respected in the dressing room. He has been captain for the majority of pre-season and has really impressed me both on and off the pitch in terms of those leadership qualities.

“Having a strong voice behind the defence will really help the team and be very beneficial to achieving a good defensive record.

“Paul will remain as club captain; he is a player who is extremely trusted and can advise players, young and old, both on and off the pitch and is a key part of our plans moving forward.

David Marshall has been named team captain of Hibs

“When David and Paul are unavailable, then Ryan will assume captain responsibilities. He is highly regarded within the club. We recognise his will to win and his leadership qualities and look forward to helping him to develop and nurture his leadership skills.”