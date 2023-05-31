The most notably name on the list is that of Aiden McGeady. The former Celtic and Sunderland winger was a big-name addition last summer but only managed to feature 14 times due to injury. His season was ended by a hamstring problem on February 18.

Saturday’s Edinburgh derby debutant Mikey Devlin is also on the list, as is Kevin Dabrowski and youngsters Tom Carter and Josh McCulloch.

Director of football Brian McDermott said of the first-team departures: “I would like to thank Aiden, Kevin and Mikey for their commitment and effort during their time with us. I wish them all the best for the future.”

The sun has set on their time at Easter Road for some first-team players. Picture: SNS

McGeady added: “I’ve enjoyed my time at Hibs and wish the lads, supporters, and the staff all the best for next season.”

While Dabrowski, who has been in Leith for six years, said: “Hibs will always mean a lot to me. I had a special relationship with the supporters and will always be thankful for the way they welcomed me into the club. I wish everyone at Hibs nothing but the best in the future.”

The Easter Road side also announced that loanees CJ Egan-Riley, Will Fish, Matthew Hoppe and Mykola Kuharevich have returned to their parent clubs. Hibs are working to try and retain some of those loans for next season.

The cinch Premiership side have offered a contract extension to promising youngster Ethan Laidlaw. The 18-year-old is reportedly on the verge of joining Watford in the English Championship. If he goes, Hibs would be due a development fee in the region of £250,000.

