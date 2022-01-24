Hibs announce the signing of former Hearts defender Demetri Mitchell

The 25-year-old arrives from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee after talks progressed between the two clubs over the weekend. He put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The former Tynecastle loanee, who can play either at full-back or on the wing, was left out of his club’s victory over Millwall in the English Championship on Saturday with speculation surrounding his future.

Manager Shaun Maloney stated his pleasure after the Easter Road club were able to get the deal over the line as he adds further attacking firepower following the recent sale of Martin Boyle.

He said: “I’m delighted to sign Demetri. He brings excellent attributes in different positions and will help us in both attacking and defensive situations.

“As a player, he brings real technical quality and outstanding speed, particularly in one vs one situations. My staff and I look forward to working with him.”

Mitchell signed for Blackpool in 2020 following his release from Manchester United following 13 years at the English football giants. The England youth international had two spells at Edinburgh rivals Hearts starting from January 2018 to the summer of 2019. Injury ultimately ended both of his loan deals in Gorgie permaturely.

He becomes the Leith side’s sixth signing of the January transfer window. Chris Mueller joined following his pre-contract signing in the summer and was soon followed by Harry Clarke, Rocky Bushiri, Ewan Henderson and Elias Melkersen, though the latter is still waiting on a work permit to play in Scottish football.

