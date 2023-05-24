Hibs apologise to fans over Rangers situation and issue stern warning ahead of Celtic clash

A number of fans were held up outside the stadium with pictures on social media showing long, deep queues to enter the ground shortly before kick-off. As a result many spectators were late into the match and criticism was levelled at Police Scotland and the club for the lengthy waits.

Hibs have published a statement on the club’s website, reassuring those affected that there will be no repeat of the scenes for tonight’s cinch Premiership clash with Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to apologise to those supporters who were inconvenienced and delayed entering the East Stand before our game on Sunday against Rangers,” the statement begins. “A review has taken place and measures put in place to ensure there is no reoccurrence of this and we thank you for your patience and understand in this matter.”

A green smoke bomb was thrown onto the Easter Road pitch during the 3-1 defeat by Rangers

However, club chiefs have also issued a stern warning to fans over their matchday behaviour. One person was arrested during the game on Sunday for use of pyrotechnics inside the stadium, and Hibs have confirmed that ‘several incidents are still under review which may lead to retrospective action being taken’.

Both sets of fans made use of pyrotechnics at Sunday’s league meeting, with a green smoke bomb thrown onto the pitch in the aftermath of Paul Hanlon’s injury-time consolation goal. Hibs have vowed to ‘continue supporting the actions of the police and the courts in acting against anyone detected carrying out a breach of the Ground Regulations’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They go on to warn fans that anyone found guilty may face an indefinite club ban, a football banning order, or custodial sentence while warning that ‘incidents of unacceptable or disorderly conduct by either club’s players, officials, or supporters may be reported to the SPFL by the match delegate’.