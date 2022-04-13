Hibs appoint Livingston secretary Derek White as new head of football operations

Derek White is leaving Livingston this summer to join Hibernian

Report to chief executive Ben Kensell and manager Shaun Maloney, he will be tasked with providing administrative support to staff, players and parents in a role advertised by the Easter Road club in February.

He will also "manage the football operations department through managing the first-team operations and administration".

White carried out Livi's secretary role on a voluntary basis in January 2020 before securing the job on a permanent basis in 2021.

He balanced it alongside the roles of media officer, Covid-19 officer and club ticketing chief.

Sharing the news on social media, White said: “After my news that I’ll be leaving Livi, I’m buzzing to let everyone know that I will be joining @HibernianFC as ‘Head of Football Operations’ in the summer

This is a huge opportunity for me at a massive club and a challenge that I am well and truly looking forward to.”

