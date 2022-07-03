Hibs appoint new assistant manager for 2022/23 SWPL season

Jonathan Craig has joined Hibs Women as the assistant manager to Dean Gibson. Picture: Contributed

The 39-year-old was previously at Easter Road as a goalkeeping coach to the men’s under-17s side and will arrive when the new SWPL 1 season begins after a spell training the shot-stoppers at Lowland League side Berwick Rangers. He has also enjoyed spells with Falkirk, Barnsley and Real Kashmir in India.

Craig will assist manager Dean Gibson, who was given a two-year, full-time contract earlier this year as the club’s hierarchy invest in the women’s team in order to keep pace with Rangers, Glasgow City and Celtic at the top of the table.

Speaking to the Hibs website, Craig said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining the football club as assistant coach/goalkeeping coach."

“It’s a really exciting time to be a part of the club and I can’t wait to get started and have a successful season.”

Gibson added: “Johno is someone I have known for a while, so I know his qualities really well.

“I feel he is a real coup to bring into the club. With the changes at the club, his recent experience of working full-time at Barnsley and at Real Kashmir in India will be a huge asset.

“Although predominantly Johno will work with the goalkeepers, he is coming in as my assistant coach as well. I’m looking forward to working with him on a daily basis, and I’m sure he will add to the success of the group moving forward.”

