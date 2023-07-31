The Edinburgh club have already brought in seven new faces this window as Naomi Powell became the latest addition to the squad on Saturday. Now, Scott believes that their business is almost wrapped up as they prepare for the new campaign in just under two weeks' time.

“Business is more or less done,” Scott told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We might have one more [coming in], we are just trying to get that one over the line.”

In the second half of last season, Hibs were hit by a horrendous injury crisis which saw many of the first-team squad out for months at a time. The impact of this period was still on full show at the start of this summer’s pre-season with only two players being selected on the bench in the Edinburgh side’s 7-1 win over Cork City. Thankfully for Scott, many of the recent absentees have all returned to fitness over the last few weeks.

Shannon McGregor came on for Liana Tweedie on Sunday. Credit: Hibs Women

Joelle Murray and Michaela McAlonie both made their return to the matchday squad against Cork while Shannon McGregor ended her six-month absence on Sunday against Newcastle. This coupled with the emergence of youngsters Hannah Reid and Astrud Nevin may have convinced Scott that multiple new additions are not needed at this stage.

While Kirsty Morrison, Siobhan Hunter, and Rosie Livingstone may all be out until the first few months of the season, it is expected that new signing Lauren Doran-Barr will make her return to full fitness before the start of the new campaign. “Lauren has got a little knock,” Scott explained. “We are just managing her back to full health. She is not far away and hopefully, we will see her before the start of the season.”

New signing Powell also made her first official start for the club on Sunday after a successful trial period. The American had played in Hibs' two previous friendlies as a trialist but after signing over the weekend, she was finally able to play under her name. With the midfielder boasting plenty of experience in the USA and in England, Scott was pleased to see her perform in green colours.

“It’s good, she has been with us for a couple of weeks now on a trial basis,” Scott added. “She has done really well; she has equipped herself well. You can see her consistency in her performances. She is very secure and neat and tidy with the ball. It is another plus for us to give her another 90 minutes against a tough opponent and see that she is just as good at handling that situation. Good for her.”