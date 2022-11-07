The winger was sent for scans last week after being forced from the action early in the second half of the 3-0 victory over St Mirren amid fears he might have to miss out on a potentially once-in-a-lifetime experience in Qatar.

It has been suggested that Boyle may have to play through the pain barrier in the Middle East to have any hope of featuring for Graham Arnold’s team – assuming he is picked for the squad – but Johnson has faith that the 29-year-old will make the right decision.

“It looks positive. He’s in good spirits; it’s the best-case scenario from the scan results and the medical prognosis which is great. I’m happy to leave it up to Martin. I trust him absolutely,” he said.

“If he feels that risking it is going to affect his medium- or long-term future, then we’ve had that conversation and are of the same opinion that if that’s the case it’s a no-go. But I think he will be okay.

“He still wouldn’t have played the next two games for Hibs, especially because of the astro at Kilmarnock, but every sign has been positive that he will make a full and swift recovery.”

Johnson revealed the effervescent winger had been struggling a little with the setback, but his team-mates and the coaching staff had been doing their best to keep his spirits high.

“It’s been quite difficult for him. I’ve tried to be a support on a human level, try to keep him positive. The good thing is he has a fighting chance and I for one believe he will be making an appearance, if selected, for Australia in the World Cup,” Johnson continued.

“I love him to bits and good luck to Australia, but I’m the Hibs manager and I want to be successful here. I have a much better chance of being successful for myself and for Hibs with a fit Martin Boyle.