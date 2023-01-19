Hibs ask fans at Scottish Cup derby to take part in applause for lifelong fan after sudden passing

Iain Matthews, 61, passed away before the cinch Premiership match against Dundee United and supporters of both teams are requested to participate in a minute’s applause on 61 minutes during Sunday’s match.

A statement from Hibs read: “Everyone at Hibernian FC was devastated last weekend following the passing of Iain ahead of the club’s cinch Premiership match against Dundee United.

“As a mark of respect to his family, Hibernian FC would urge all supporters to join the club in a minute’s applause on 61 minutes at Sunday’s Scottish Cup tie against Hearts at Easter Road. As we remember Iain – a true Hibee – his son, Daniel, will join members of the club’s board in the Director’s Box on Sunday. Beloved father, brother and uncle and lifelong Hibee. Gone but never forgotten.”