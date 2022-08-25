Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 16-year-old agreed a three-year deal with the club in July after impressing for Bristol City’s academy teams, with news of the move to Hibs revealed by transfer supremo Fabrizio Romano on social media.

Quizzed about having his son in and around the training centre, McAllister recalled: “He was pretty much ready to sign a three-year deal at Bristol City then the gaffer put it to me that he wanted to sign Reuben.

“It took him two or three weeks to make the decision, it was tough, but he made the decision himself.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Myself and my wife just said, ‘weigh up the pros and cons of staying at Bristol City, weigh up the pros and cons of coming to Hibs, it’s on you’.

“We couldn’t decide it for him, because in a year or two’s time he could turn round and say: ‘Dad, you told me to do that,’ if it wasn’t the right one.

“He’s 16 years old now so it was up to him to make the decision. He said he wanted a fresh challenge and that he was excited by the opportunity.

“They gave him his programme and the gaffer sold it to him, it was nothing to do with me.

Reuben McAllister joined Hibs in July

“It was strange. I’m probably his hardest critic.”

McAllister admitted he had warned his son early on that there would be additional pressures, especially given his own role as Lee Johnson’s right-hand man.

Reuben has been playing for the development squad and under-18s but is highly rated, having broken into the Robins’ under-23 side when he was still aged 15, and there are high hopes for his progress.

“I told him right away that everyone would think he’s here because I am,” McAllister said.

“He has to cope with that, but if he goes on the grass and shows what he can do that should be enough.

“It’s tough, it’s different. I was at Bristol City when he was there but I was only a coach and he was there from 8 to 16.